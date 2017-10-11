Rep. Nygren’s daughter arrested on drug charges

The daughter of a northeast Wisconsin legislator is one of the two people arrested on charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide by Delivering Drugs.

Twenty-eight year-old Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of Marinette Representative John Nygren, has been booked into the Brown County jail on five charges: two counts of Reckless Homicide by Delivering Drugs and one count apiece of Manufacturing and Delivering Heroin, Neglecting a Child, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Thirty-three year old Shawn Gray has been booked on the same charges, plus counts of Failure to Comply with a Sex Offender Registry, Providing False Information to a Sex Offender Registry, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He also faces two counts of Bail Jumping.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office will release additional information about the arrests at a Thursday morning press conference, and Nygren and Gray are expected to make initial court appearances Thursday afternoon.

Nygren was previously convicted for Possessing Narcotic Drugs in 2010 and 2015. Her battle has served as an inspiration for Representative Nygren’s various pieces of legislation to combat the heroin epidemic.

WTAQ