Rettke named Big Ten freshman of the week again!

The Big Ten Conference has named Wisconsin freshman middle blocker Dana Rettke the league’s Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Rettke led the Badges with 12 kills at Iowa while hitting .600 (12 kills – 0 errors – 20 attempts). She added 11 kills at Nebraska on Sunday to average 2.88 kills per set on the weekend. The freshman had a team-high four blocks at Iowa and six blocks at Nebraska to average 1.25 blocks per set. Rettke continues to improve her service, adding three aces on the weekend to average 0.38 aces per set.

For the season, the Riverside, Illinois, native has a team-best 68 blocks to average 1.55 blocks per set, ranking 11th in the nation.

The 7th ranked Badgers (11-2, 2-2 BIG) hosts No. 6 Minnesota (13-2, 2-2) on Wednesday night at the Field House, then travels to No. 14 Michigan State (11-2, 4-0) on Saturday.