Rodgers injured as Packers fall to the Vikings (AUDIO)

The Green Bay Packers held on to back up quarterback Brett Hundley instead of trying to deal him to another team for a high draft pick. They’re going to quickly find out if they made the right move.

Aaron Rodgers broke his right collarbone after he was driven to the ground by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The Packers confirmed the injury and said Rodgers could miss the remainder of the season.

The Packers went on to lose to the Vikings 23-10, falling into a first place tie with Minnesota at 4-2 atop the NFC North.

Rodgers missed seven games when he broke his collarbone in 2013, but that was his left collarbone. This is on the right side which should mean more recovery time. The fact that the Packers very rarely deal in time tables and almost never say an injury may be season ending while the game is still in progress could be looked at as a bad sign.

Brett Hundley took over Sunday and while he threw one touchdown pass, he was intercepted three times. While the Packers aren’t using it as an excuse, Hundley didn’t get any time in practice with the one’s. Most all of the preparation for the game goes to the starter. Hundley will be that starter against New Orleans this week and he’ll be given all of the work to get ready.

Hundley finished 18 of 33 for 157 yards in the loss to the Vikings.

The quarterback isn’t the only issue for the Packers though. They finally had all five of their starting offensive lineman to start Sunday’s game against the Vikings. When it was all over, only two starters (Jahri Evans and Corey Linsley) remained healthy. David Bakhtiari couldn’t finish the game because of his sore hamstring. Bryan Bulaga left with a concussion and Lane Taylor suffered a knee and ankle injury on the same play. Defensive back Quinton Rollins left with an ankle injury and the Packers started the game missing three of their four starters in the secondary to start with.

On defense, the Packers struggled with tackling again which is something that has to improve moving forward.

