‘Sanctuary Cities’ bill set for public hearing

Hundreds of people are expected at the Capitol on Thursday, for a hearing on “sanctuary cities” legislation. Christine Neumann-Ortiz is with the immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera. “This is a copycat bill of the one that was signed in Texas, and has been rolled out in other states,” she said.

The bill would prohibit counties and municipalities from passing ordinances, resolutions or policies that bar employees from inquiring about immigration status, notifying the federal government about anyone living in the U.S. illegally or assisting with immigration enforcement.

Thousands of people rallied in Madison last year in support of immigrants — and again in February in Milwaukee. The measure from Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) is similar to one which passed the state Assembly last year, but never came to a vote in the Senate.

The hearing begins at 9:30 Thursday morning in Room 412 East of the Capitol