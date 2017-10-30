Senate set to vote on creating Wisconsin woodchuck season

The state Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would create a woodchuck hunting season in Wisconsin.

The bill would remove the protected status woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, currently enjoy in the state. It also would establish a year-round hunting and trapping season for the animals with no bag limits.

Supporters of the proposal say the animals are voracious eaters that can cause damage to property.

The Assembly passed the bill in June and Senate approval would send it to the governor’s desk.