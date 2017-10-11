Shaw voted Brewers “MVP”

Travis Shaw clubbed 31 home runs and drove in 101 runs for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season. He was named the Brewers’ most valuable player in a vote by the five-member Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Shaw was also voted the top newcomer after hitting .273 in 144 games.

Reliever Corey Knebel, who took over the teams closer role, was named the Brewers most valuable pitcher. Knebel, who was the Brewers only All-Star representative, took over as the teams closer after Neftali Feliz struggled in May. He finished with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA. He started the season with 45 straight appearances with at least one strikeout, which is a major league record.

Left-handed pitcher Brent Suter was given the unsung hero award, going 3-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 14 starts. He also posted a 2.18 ERA in eight relief appearances.

First baseman Eric Thames was awarded the Good Guy Award after clubbing 31 home runs and driving in 63. He set a franchise record with 11 home runs in the month of April.