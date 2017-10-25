State boosts funding for mental health and drug abuse programs

Wisconsin’s mental health and drug abuse programs will get more funds to treat low income residents.

Governor Scott Walker and the state’s health services agency said Tuesday they would provide an extra $17 million to reimburse local agencies for more counselors and treatment experts. The money comes from existing health budgets and will start being available next year.

Advocates hope it will provide more psychiatric tests, substance abuse treatment, and therapy for those without private health insurance. Officials say the state’s in a “crisis” that especially involves opioid abuse, and access to treatment needs to be improved.