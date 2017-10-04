State Representative Bob Gannon dead at 58

Republican state Representative Bob Gannon has died.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said in a statement that the 58-year-old Gannon died of natural causes, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Steineke described the West Bend Republican as a “committed and effective” part of the GOP caucus, whose presence will be greatly missed.

Gannon was first elected in 2014. He was often an outspoken member of the Legislature, who frequently butted heads with Democrats during Assembly debates. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) says he was a “spirited public servant who held strong convictions and believed in what he was doing on behalf of his constituents.”

Further details on Gannon’s death and funeral arrangements are expected to be released Thursday.