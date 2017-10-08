Taylor leads Badgers to victory in Nebraska

Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 38-17 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday night.

The Badgers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) beat the Huskers (3-3, 2-1) for the fifth straight time and took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. During that five game winning streak against the Huskers, Wisconsin has rushed for 1,843 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Taylor carried 25 times for the Badgers and collected his second 200-yard rushing performance in five games this season. The Badgers as a team, finished with 353 rushing yards.

Taylor’s 249 yards were the third-most rushing yards every by a Nebraska opponent.

Wisconsin ended Nebraska’s 20-game win streak in home night games that dated back to 2008.

Wisconsin got on the board first when Chris Orr picked off a pass that bounced off the shoulder pad of Devine Ozigbo. He returned it 78 yards for the touchdown, on what was just the fifth play from scrimmage.

The Badgers have now beaten the Huskers six out of seven times since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Badgers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since going 6-0 in 2011.

Wisconsin will host Purdue this Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and will shoot for its 12th straight win in the series. Nebraska will host Ohio State.