Three killed in car-semi crash on I-90

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that three young women from Germany were killed Sunday night in a crash on I-90 in Monroe County. The women, ages 20, 20 and 22 years old, were killed when their car was struck from behind by a semi, immediately after their vehicle struck a deer.
The State Patrol said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Sparta.
Investigation showed the car slowed down or stopped after the deer was hit, with the semi crashing into the car, the car then going into a ditch and overturning, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
The truck driver from Missouri suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Mayo Clinic facility in Sparta. The westbound lanes of I-90 were closed for several hours at the crash scene.