University of Wisconsin System president proposes restructuring

A proposed restructuring plan calls for merging the University of Wisconsin System’s two and four-year campuses.

The proposal from System President Ray Cross would integrate the UW Colleges campuses into its four-year institutions by the beginning of next July. Cross said the change is meant to address the state’s demographic changes, budgetary constraints, and need for a closer alignment between the campuses.

“We want to leverage the strength of our four-year institutions at a time when overall enrollments at UW Colleges are declining,” Cross said. “Our goal is to expand access and provide more educational opportunities for more students, while ensuring our faculty are appropriately organized and supported.”

Cross said the plan will cut administrative costs and make it easier for students to access a higher education. “Our goal is to ensure the successful future for these campuses because we need more doors open wider to more people in this state than ever before.”

The plan will go before the Board of Regents at their November meeting.