USDA Secretary declares Calumet and Surrounding Counties Disaster Areas

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue designated Calumet County and six surrounding counties as disaster areas due to crop losses from heavy rains in late June and early July. Calumet County lost more than 30 percent of its strawberry crop as a result of excessive rain and flooding that kept fields underwater and soils over-saturated for an extended time.

“The June and July storms impacted Wisconsin farmers,” Governor Scott Walker said in a press release. “With the USDA’s disaster designation, those affected by flood damages are eligible to receive much-needed assistance.”

Surrounding counties included in the designation are Brown, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago.

Farmers in all seven counties will be eligible for assistance including emergency loans, depending on their production losses. They should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency offices for information.