UW-Madison drops discussions of ending MBA program

Wisconsin School of Business officials are reversing course on suspending the Master of Business Administration program for a year.

The proposal, which University of Wisconsin-Madison officials released details on earlier this week, would have stopped admissions into the full-time MBA program for one year as part of a reevaluation of the business school’s offerings. The announcement sparked complaints from students and alumni, who worry the move could lead to ending the program.

Dean Anne Massey said in a statement released Wednesday that they will no longer pursue that option for the time being. “We have heard from our community of students, alumni, and friends; therefore, we are going to stop further discussion of the one-year suspension of the full-time MBA,” Massey said. “We moved too quickly without the broad consultation and discussion that our stakeholders can and should expect.”

Massey said officials will move ahead with discussions on how to grow the school’s undergraduate program, while also strengthening the MBA experience. “We will be inviting members of our community to help guide those discussions and be part of our efforts,” she said.