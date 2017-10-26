Volleyball Badgers fall at Penn State

The ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team fell to No. 1 Penn State on Wednesday night, falling to the Nittany Lions, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, in Rec Hall.

Middle blocker Dana Rettke led all players with 17 kills while adding four blocks and a service ace. Fellow middle blocker Tionna Williams notched 10 kills and five blocks.

Penn State (20-1 overall, 10-1 Big Ten) outhit Wisconsin (14-6, 5-6), hitting .241 (54 kills – 19 errors – 145 attempts) while holding UW to .207 (55-24-150).

Sophomore Tiffany Clark and senior Kelli Bates earned 20 and 15 digs, respectively, helping UW earn the backcourt advantage, 67-62.

The Nittany Lions put up 14 blocks to Wisconsin’s nine. Setter Sydney Hilley and Williams lead the team with five stuffs each.

The Badgers return to the UW Field House on Saturday for a match with Northwestern at 7 p.m.

AUDIO: Kelly Sheffield on the Badgers blowing 18-11 second set lead :16

AUDIO: Kelly Sheffield said they made too many mistakes :16