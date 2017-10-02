Volleyball Badgers fall in Lincoln

The 7th ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team won the first two sets in Lincoln on Sunday, then dropped the last three, falling to 8th ranked Nebraska. The Huskers (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night.

Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and 26th of her career for the Badgers (11-2, 2-2). Setter Sydney Hilley also needed a double-double, the second of her career. The freshman tied her career high with 51 assists and added 10 digs.

But UW hit a season low team hitting percentage at .194 (59 kills – 25 errors – 175 attempts) while Nebraska hit .193 (61 – 28 – 171).

The Badgers return home for another top-10 clash against No. 3 Minnesota on Wednesday. The match will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.