Wisconsin finishes fiscal year with $579 million surplus

A new report shows Wisconsin finished its last fiscal year with a $579 million surplus – which was about $112 million more than what was originally expected.

Governor Scott Walker touted the state’s Annual Fiscal Report as evidence that Republican’s “pro-growth, pro-taxpayer reforms are working.”

“We will continue to be good stewards of the hard-working taxpayers’ money and continue to provide an accountable government,” Walker said in a statement.

Walker noted that the state has finished every year with a surplus since he took control of state government in 2001, and is the second highest Wisconsin has seen since 2000.