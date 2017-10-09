Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning ‘bump stocks’

As federal officials consider possible restrictions on bump stocks, Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for action at the state level.

The devices can be added to semi-automatic rifles to make them fire in a manner similar to a fully automatic weapon. It’s believed the suspected shooter in the Las Vegas massacre earlier this much had several rifles with bump stocks installed, which may have aided in the killing.

Legislation co-sponsored by Democratic state Representative Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) would ban the devices in Wisconsin. “We don’t know how many of them are out there,” she says. “But it’s perfectly clear that they are capable of mass destruction.”

Federal officials are already looking at possibly banning or restricting access to the devices, with the NRA even saying it support for some type of action. Governor Scott Walker said last week that he believes that’s “probably the right place to do that.”

Sargent says the state should not be reliant on the federal government to act though, since there’s no guarantee a bill will make it through the process. “We as state legislators can’t stand by and not do anything, when we are aware that there’s such a dangerous device out there,” she argues.

The bill is currently being circulated for co-sponsors at the Capitol.