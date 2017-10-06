Wisconsin remains a top state for car-deer collisions

A new study shows Wisconsin remains one of the top states for deer collisions. State Farm’s 2017 deer-collision study shows Wisconsin drivers have a 1-in-72 chance of hitting a deer, elk or moose.

The data is based on insurance claims. Drivers in West Virginia are at the greatest risk with a 1-in-43 chance of hitting a deer with their cars. Wisconsin is fifth on the list behind West Virginia, Montana, Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Wisconsin was sixth on the list last year, but swapped places with South Dakota in this year’s study.

Thanks to Pat Curtis, Radio Iowa