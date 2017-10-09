Wisconsin’s Taylor is Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for a career-high 249 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night at Nebraska, has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week.

Taylor became the second true freshman in program history to record multiple 200-yard rushing games and the first since Ron Dayne in 1996. His 249 yards were the most by a Badger in a road game since Melvin Gordon rushed for 259 yards at Northwestern in 2014.

It’s the second time that Taylor has claimed both awards this season.

Michigan State’s Joe Bachie was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Maryland’s Ty Johnson has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.