Oshkosh police say an 18-year-old Appleton man died after being shot in Oshkosh.

Police say he was one of three involved in an argument, which resulted in gun fire at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

A 25-year-old Oshkosh man was also shot. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say they’re looking for a suspect they think is in his teens or early 20s, who may be armed.

WHBY