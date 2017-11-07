Assembly approves FoodShare healthy eating incentive program

The state Assembly has approved legislation that would create an incentive program to encourage FoodShare recipients to eat healthier foods.

The bill from state Representative Mike Rohrkaste (R-Neenah) creates a 10-month healthy eating pilot program, which would offer discounts or coupons to help FoodShare recipients buy fresh produce or other healthy foods. The goal would be to help those receiving state assistance access healthier foods, which the Neenah Republican said can be difficult for some recipients to purchase under current benefit levels.

The pilot program would be open to 2,000 households, located in both urban and rural areas.

The legislation passed the Assembly Tuesday on a 92-1 vote, with Republican state Representative Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) the lone “no” vote. The measure now heads to the Senate.