Avery’s attorney files another motion, claiming new evidence

Steven Avery (Photo: DOC)

The lawyers for Steven Avery say they have more evidence that calls for a new trial.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed another motion in Manitowoc County court, asking a judge to reconsider a ruling to throw out his motion for a new trial.

A jury convicted Avery of the Halloween 2005 death of Teresa Halbach.

Zellner is asking for a hearing to present evidence, and point the finger at Bobby Dassey and his step-father, Scott Tadych. Zellner points to a phone conversation that Avery had with his sister Barb Tadych, and her husband Scott, last week. She says it raises questions about whether Halbach left the Avery property.

