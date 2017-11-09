Bad River tribe says boy slain by deputy was tribal member

A 14-year-old boy has died following an officer-involved shooting on a northern Wisconsin reservation.

According to a release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the Odanah community on the Bad River Chippewa Reservation shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a male walking around carrying a knife.

Shots were fired by a deputy shortly before noon, and the boy was struck by gunfire. The officer was not injured. The 14-year-old was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after he was treated by first responders, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The dead boy was a member of the Bad River Tribe, according to the Bad River Tribal Council. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations has not confirmed that the victim was a tribe member.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation into the shooting.

KDAL