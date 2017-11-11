Badger men’s & women’s hockey capture wins

The 7th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team returned to Big Ten Conference action on Friday night, posting a 6-3 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Munn Arena in East Lansing, Michigan.

Wisconsin (7-4-1, 2-1-0-0 Big Ten) got goals from six difference players in the win, out shooting the Spartans (4-5-0, 0-3-0-0 Big Ten) by a 26-17 margin.

The Badgers got goals from Matthew Freytag, Will Johnson, Ryan Wagner, Tarek Baker, Cameron Hughes and Wyatt Kalynuk. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton had 14 saves in goal.

The final game of the series is set for Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Badger women remain perfect

Junior forward Sophia Shaver scored twice to lead the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 win over No. 7 Cornell on Friday afternoon at Lynah Rink.

The Badgers improved to 15-0 with the win.

Kristen Campbell stopped 21 of 22 shots on goal to improve to 15-0. The Badgers were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.