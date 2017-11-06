Badger women’s hockey, unbeaten and No. 1

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team have now topped the USCHO.COM Division 1 women’s poll for the sixth straight week.

The Badgers stayed in the top spot Monday after sweeping all 15 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

The Badgers (14-0) swept previously unbeaten Ohio State 7-0 and 3-1 last weekend at LaBahn Arena in Madison. With their first two losses, the Buckeyes dropped from fourth to fifth in this weeks poll.

Boston College (8-0-1) is number two this week. The Eagles are the only other team in women’s college hockey without a loss.

The Badgers hit the road this week, playing at number 7 Cornell on Friday and Saturday.