Badgers close exhibition with win over Stout

The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team closed exhibition play with a 85-56 win over UW-Stout on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badges hit 18 of 26 free throws on Sunday, with eight players getting at least one attempt.

Freshman Kobe King finished with 17 points and hit 4 of 6 from the stripe. Fellow freshman Brad Davison, starting in place of D’Mitrik Trice (ankle), hit 4 of 5 from the free throw line and added 13 points.

Getting to the rim and drawing fouls is something coach Greg Gard says his team needs to be better at. Last season, the Badgers finished 13th in the Big Ten in free-throw shooting at 64.4%.

The Badgers will open the regular season this Friday night against South Carolina State at the Kohl Center.