Badgers drop third straight with another late game defeat

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their third straight game, falling 72-70 to UCLA in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The Badgers led by as many as six in the final minutes but turned the ball over in three of their last eight possessions, scoring just five points during that stretch. It allowed the Bruins to call a timeout with 13 seconds left to set up a final play. Aaron Holiday’s drive and score with nine-tenths of a second left won it for the Bruins.

The Badgers attempted long in bound pass from Brad Davison to Ethan Happ that was busted up as time expired.

The Badgers fell to 2-3 with all three losses coming against ranked opponents (Xavier, Baylor and UCLA).

Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Khalil Iverson, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison added 14 each.

The Badgers return home to host instate rival Milwaukee on Friday night at the Kohl Center.