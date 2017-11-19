Badgers stay perfect, keep playoff hopes alive

Another strong second half pushed the Wisconsin Badgers to 11-0 on the season, knocking off rival Michigan 24-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) stayed in the running for a berth in the College Football Playoff by knocking off a Michigan (8-3, 5-3) team that carried a three game winning streak into the game, but the Wolverines were the latest team to by stymied by the best defense in the country.

Wisconsin entered the game number one in total defense (247.6 yds. per game), rushing defense (81.5 pgg) and passing efficiency defense (94.5 rating). The Badgers also ranked third in the nation in scoring defense (13.4 ppg).

The Wolverines were held to 58 yards on 37 carries, the seventh team this season to fall short of 100-yards rushing against the Badgers.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw his normal interception, giving him 12 for the season. But Hornibrook followed by completing 4 of 7 for 99 yards and a touchdown on Bucky’s next two scoring drives in the third quarter. Prior to those two scores, the Badgers trailed 10-7. When the smoke cleared, it was 21-10 and the Badgers were in control.

Hornibrook’s touchdown pass went for 24 yards to A.J. Taylor. Kendric Pryor also scored on a 32-yard end around.

Nick Nelson also returned a punt 50 yards for the Badgers first touchdown.

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 132 yards on 19 carries to average 6.9 yards a carry. It’s the 8th time this season that Taylor has surpassed 100 yards rushing in a game.

The Badgers ended up outscoring the Wolverines 17-3 in the second half, holding the Wolverines to just 65 total yards on 28 second half plays.

A key turning point in the game came after Hornibrook threw his lone interception and the Wolverines took over at the Wisconsin 29 yard line. The Badger defense held Michigan to a field goal.

The win for the Badgers was their fourth straight over the Wolverines in Madison.

The Badgers will finish the regular season at Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) on Saturday. Then it’s on to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State (9-2, 7-1).