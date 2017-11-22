Beloit woman wanted in connection with Janesville shooting

A 20-year-old Beloit woman is wanted for attempted first degree homicide following a shooting Tuesday night at a Janesville hotel. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express about 9:00 p.m. on the report that someone had fired a handgun inside the hotel.

Officers secured the building an immediately located three of the four people involved in the incident, along with a firearm that was left at the scene.

Investigators are still looking for Latoya L.N. Hill who they believe was the shooter. Hill – who’s also wanted for armed robbery – was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn Express in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anyone who’s seen her is asked to contact police.

WCLO