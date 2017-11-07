Bucks deal for Bledsoe, send Monroe to Phoenix

The move had been speculated on for weeks. Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks acted by sending center Greg Monroe and a first and second round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for point guard Eric Bledsoe.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and is yet to be finalized by the NBA.

Monroe averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his 165 games with the Bucks. After starting in his first season with the team, Monroe came off the bench last season.

Bledsoe has averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals since joining the Suns in 2013. Last season, he averaged a career-high 21.1 points and 6.3 assists before missing the final month of the season with knee soreness.

Provided the trade goes through, Bledsoe isn’t expected to join the team until it reaches San Antonio on Wednesday.