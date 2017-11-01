Bucks offense fails to get on track on loss to Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled to get good offensive looks and when they did, they struggled to make shots in a 110-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Thunder worked hard to make life difficult for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks team wasn’t up to the challenge.

Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-4 lead, then went six-plus minutes without a basket. The Thunder went on a 16-0 run and the Bucks could never get back in the game.

Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points on 9 of 14 shooting, but no other Bucks player reached double figures. As a team, the Bucks shot 42% from the field and 30% from three-point distance. They also turned it over 15 times.

Paul George led the Thunder with 20 points. Carmelo Anthony added 17 and Steve Adams collected 14 points and 11 rebounds. Last years MVP Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Wednesday night. It’s the second meeting between the two teams. The Bucks picked up a 103-94 victory on Oct. 23 in Milwaukee.

AUDIO: Jason Kidd says they weren’t ready to play grown ups :19

Bucks don’t pick up option on Vaughn

The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to exercise their fourth-year option on shooting guard Rashad Vaughn’s contract.

Vaughn was the team’s first-round pick in 2015. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Bucks selected Vaughn, hoping he would provide some consistent three-point shooting. But in 114 games, Vaughn has hit just 31% of his three-point attempts.