Bucks outlast Suns in overtime

Playing shorthanded, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Phoenix Suns 113-107 in overtime on Wednesday night, ending a two game losing streak.

The Bucks played without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Henson, as well as reserves Mirza Teletovic and Matthew Dellavedova. Khris Middleton hit 14 of 26 from the field and finished with 40 points, while Eric Bledsoe returned to Phoenix and scored 30 points against his former team.

Thon Maker also added career highs of 16 points and eight rebounds.

DeAndre Liggins collected five of Milwaukee’s 16 steals on the night as the Suns turned it over 29 times. It was Liggins, who scored his first basket on a shot clock buzzer beating jumper in the overtime to give the Bucks the lead for good.

Former Bucks big man, Greg Monroe finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds against his old team.

The win was the fifth straight for the Bucks over the Suns and third straight in Phoenix. The Bucks are off until Saturday night when they take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.