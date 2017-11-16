Bucks win fourth straight, end Pistons win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-6) struggled to defend the three-point shot as the Pistons hit 15 of their 37 attempts, but inside the three-point line was a different story.

The Bucks blocked an NBA season high 16 shots, challenging almost every Detroit shot near the basket and knocked off the Pistons 99-95 on Thursday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. It’s the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who ended Detroit’s five-game winning streak.

The Bucks are now 4-0 since Eric Bledsoe put on a Milwaukee uniform. He had a key basket and pair of free throws down the stretch to help the Bucks preserve the win.

Khris Middleton hit 12 of 21 from the field for 27 points to lead the Bucks. He added eight assists and six rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Bledso, who started 0 for 6 from the field in the first half, finished with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

The 16 blocked shots by the Bucks is two off the franchise record, set against the Pistons way back in 1980.

John Henson continued his solid play with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Thon Maker came off the bench to add four blocks to the total.

The Bucks return to the court on Saturday night when they head to Dallas to face the Mavericks (2-13).