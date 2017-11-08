Bulaga suffers season ending knee injury

If Bryan Bulaga didn’t have bad luck, he wouldn’t have any luck at all. The Green Bay Packers starting right tackle suffered a season ending knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Bulaga signed a five-year, $33.75 million contract prior to the 2015 season, but has struggled with injuries ever since. Prior to signing that new deal, Bulaga tore the ACL in his left knee and missed the 2013 season. He had surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage in 2015 and missed three more games. He missed three games this season with an ankle injury, followed by this season ending injury.

“I have bad news on Bryan Bulaga,” Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday evening. “It’s very unfortunate. He will be lost for the season with his knee injury. He’s had a stretch of bad luck this year. It started with the ankle injury there in training camp. I feel bad for him. I thought he had clearly come off his best season last year. Tough news today.”

Justin McCray is the most likely candidate to replace Bulaga moving forward, but McCray suffered an ankle injury on the final play of the Lions game. He was seen limping off the field after the game and McCarthy acknowledged Tuesday that McCray was in the facility on Tuesday for treatment.

Burnett out

Packers coach Mike McCarthy also said safety Morgan Burnett will also be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Burnett left Monday’s game with a groin injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.