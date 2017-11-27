Candidates certified for three special elections

Twelve candidates will face off in primaries for three Wisconsin legislative seats on December 19, to determine which candidates will advance to special elections on January 16, 2018.

Governor Scott Walker ordered special elections to fill vacant seats in State Senate District 10 and Assembly Districts 58 and 66. The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers was Tuesday, November 21. There were no challenges filed to any of the candidates’ nomination papers.

After reviewing signatures and other paperwork submitted, Wisconsin Elections Commission staff certified candidates who qualified to be on the ballot. The candidates’ names are listed in the order they will appear on the primary ballot, which was determined by random drawing.

State Senate District 10 – Parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls and Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake will face off in a Republican partisan primary. Rueben Helge Herfindahl of River Falls, John Rocco Calabrese of Glenwood City and Patty Schnachter of Somerset will also have a Democratic partisan primary. The primary winners will face Libertarian Brian J. Corriea of Wilson in the special election on January 16. Assembly District 58 – Washington County Tiffany Koehler of Slinger, Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville, Rick Gundrum of Slinger and Steve Stanek of West Bend will be in the Republican partisan primary. Dennis D. Degenhardt of West Bend is the only candidate who qualified in the Democratic Party. Assembly District 66 – Racine County John Tate II and Greta Neubauer will face off in the Democratic primary on December 19, and no candidates qualified for ballot access in the Republican Party. The primary winner’s name will appear on the January 16 special election ballot.

More information about the special primaries and elections is available on the front page at http://elections.wi.gov .