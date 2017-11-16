Crash in Shawano County kills two

The State Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash in Shawano County that killed two elderly women.

Officials say a car driven by a 74-year-old Shawano woman did not properly yield to a semi truck at an intersection — and she died at the scene along with her 80-year-old passenger from Shawano.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near Gresham at County Trunks “A” and “G.” The State Patrol office in Wausau is looking for witnesses or others who may have information about the crash.