Election officials reach out to voters who may have moved

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending a reminder to thousands of people who may need to register to vote again.

The agency is mailing out postcards to 343,000 registered voters who records show may have moved recently and need to update voting information before they can vote again or may have moved out of state and can no longer vote in Wisconsin.

Spokesman Reid Magney says many of those individuals had their names flagged after they filed a change of address request with an agency like the post office or Division of Motor Vehicles, and the change came up when those records were compared to the state’s voter registration list. Magney says many of them may not have gotten around to updating their voter information yet because there has not been a recent election.

Magney says anyone who receives a postcard and has not recently moved should send it back to their municipal clerk. If they don’t respond within a month, they will be deactivated and will have to register to vote again.