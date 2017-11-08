Foul trouble dooms the Bucks as losing skid reaches four

The Milwaukee Bucks losing streak reached four games on Tuesday night, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-119 in Cleveland.

The Bucks entered the night averaging 23 fouls a game which ranks fifth in the average number of fouls a game. The Bucks had 11 fouls in the first quarter alone and finished the game with 31. Cleveland made 33 of 38 free throws.

The Bucks meanwhile attempted just 16 free throws.

Kevin Love scored 32 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. He hit 14 of 16 free throws. Lebron James added 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and made 8 of 10 free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points (16-of-21 FG) and pulled down nine rebounds. He added four blocks and three assists and fouled out in the final minute. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points in the loss.

The Bucks are off until Friday night when they face San Antonio at the AT&T Center.

Bledsoe to the rescue

The Bucks are hoping their new acquisition, point guard Eric Bledsoe, will help them moving forward. They sent veteran big man Greg Monroe and 2018 first and second round draft picks to the Phoenix Suns for Bledsoe.

Bledsoe averaged 21 points a game for the Suns last season. He could join the Bucks today and play in San Antonio on Friday night.