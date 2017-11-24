Get current road conditions at 511 Wisconsin

Current winter road conditions are visible on the mobile-friendly 511 Wisconsin website and mobile app. The information is provided by frequent reporting from the Wisconsin State Patrol and enhanced by updates from additional highway staff.

“You can sign in, have your own account, and select specific counties that you would need to know about, whether you drive through, live in or work in them,” said Brian DeNeve is program manager for driver information, for the Wisconsin DOT.

DeNeve said drivers should never check the app while behind the wheel: do it ahead of time, pull off the road, or have a passenger check it for you. In the last five years, Wisconsin has averaged 18,600 motor vehicle crashes, during the winter months.