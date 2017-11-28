Green Bay falls to Stetson in men’s college basketball

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team made a late run before falling to Stetson 83-71 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Hatters (5-3) shot 48.6 percent (36-74) from the field and led by as many as 28 points in the second half, while Green Bay (2-3) came back with 40 second-half points after trailing by 20 at the half.

Stetson used two big runs in the first half, including a 9-0 run and a 12-0 run near the end of the half to grab control of the game. The Hatters shot 57.9% (22-for-38) from the field and knocked down seven 3’s in the first 20 minutes.

Senior Khalil Small scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Phoenix.