Harsdorf is new DATCP secretary

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has tapped a career Republican lawmaker to head the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. State Senator Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls) has represented western Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District since 2001, and served in the Assembly from 1989 to 1999.

Harsdorf, who will resign her seat on Friday and begin her new job on Monday, becomes the first woman to head DATCP in the department’s 88-year history.

“Sheila’s experience as a highly respected, dedicated legislator and dairy farmer makes her an excellent fit to lead DATCP,” Walker said in a statement announcing the appointment. “I’m excited to work with and support our farmers, businesses and consumers to promote a fair marketplace and economic growth in Wisconsin’s vibrant agriculture industry,” Harsdorf said in her statement.

Former DATCP secretary Ben Brancel retired in August. A special election for Harsdorf’s vacant Senate seat has not been set.