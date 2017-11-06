Hockey Badgers remain 7th in USCHO poll

The Wisconsin hockey team lost and tied its two games with second ranked North Dakota over the weekend but the Badgers didn’t lose any ground in the USCHO.com poll.

The Badgers remain number 7, while North Dakota moved up two spots to number two.

St. Cloud State took over the top spot after defending national champion Denver was swept over the weekend by Western Michigan.

The Badgers (6-4-1), are one of four Big Ten Conference teams in the top 20. Minnesota comes in at number four. Ohio State is 17th and Penn State is 19th.

The Badgers return to Big Ten action this weekend when they face Michigan State (4-4) in East Lansing.