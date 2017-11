U.S. House Democrat Mark Pocan of Madison is recovering after he had triple bypass heart surgery on Wednesday. The Congressman’s office called it a preemptive measure designed to prevent a future cardiac issue. The 53-year-old Pocan had the operation at a hospital in Madison.

His spokesman said the operation went well, but it’s not known when he can return to Washington. Pocan, spent 14 years in the state Assembly before he was first elected to Congress five years ago.