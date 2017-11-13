Iverson leads Badgers past Yale

Khalil Iverson scored a college career high 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 89-61 win over Yale at the Kohl Center on Sunday evening.

Wisconsin (2-0) built a 43-22 halftime lead and Iverson hit 6 of 7 from the field for 13 points to lead the way.

Iverson played much better than he did in last week’s opener, where he didn’t attempt and committed four turnovers in 22 minutes. In that game, Iverson was playing just one night after the three-year anniversary of his fathers’ death and admitted it still bothers him.

The Badgers hit 3 of their first 5 three-pointers but then struggled the rest of the night and finished 7 of 22. But the Badgers scored 46 points inside on 31 of 61 (50.8%) shooting and converted 20 of 26 free throws.

Ethan Happ recorded his second straight double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He felt some discomfort in his left knee in the final minute of the first half but said he felt fine in the second half while using a protective sleeve on his leg.

Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points and Andy Van Vliet was in double figures with 13.

Yale played without senior guard and Ivy League preseason player of the year Makai Mason (foot) and sophomore forward Jordan Bruner (knee).

The Badgers return to action on Thursday night when they host Xavier.

Badger women win

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team knocked off Charlotte 80-66 on Sunday afternoon in Madison. Suzanne Gilreath scored 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way.