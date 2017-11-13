Jones could miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones will miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Jones injury as a “multiple week” injury. He’s expected to miss 3 to 6 weeks.

Jones leads the Packers in rushing this season with 370 yards on 70 carries. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards twice against Dallas and New Orleans. He left the field Sunday on a cart and was ruled out shortly there after.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported that Jones suffered an MCL injury.

Jones was replaced by Ty Montgomery, who rushed for 54 yards on six carries, then left after aggravating a rib injury. Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Montgomery’s injury was not series and thought he had a chance to play this week when the Packers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Jamaal Williams took over after Jones and Montgomery left the game and rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries.