Kimberly shoots for 69th straight win tonight

The Kimberly Papermakers shoot for their 69th straight when they square off against rival Appleton North in the WIAA Level 4 State Semifinals at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Friday night.

The Papermakers carry with them, the nations longest active winning streak, which includes four state titles. Kimberly won the division 2 state title in 2013, then won three straight division 1 titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Included in that 68 game win streak is five victories over Appleton North. The Lightning fell 38-31 to the Papermakers back in Week 7, scoring the game winning touchdown on a 41 yard pass from Alec Rosner to Zach Lechnir with 32-seconds left to play. Lechnir had just dropped a long pass on the previous play, but finished with five catches for 127 yards.

Kimberly won a rematch with Fond du Lac 28-21 last week as running back D.J. Stewart rushed for 201 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Appleton North took a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter against top-seeded Bay Port last week and held on for a 49-41 win. North’s Will Stewart rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

The winner of tonight’s game will square off against the winner of the other state semifinal between Sun Prairie and Muskego in next week’s division 1 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Following is this week’s Level 4 Schedule:

Division 1

Kimberly vs. Appleton North at Titan Stadium – Oshkosh

Sun Prairie vs. Muskego at Arrowhead

Division 2

Green Bay Southwest vs. Waunakee at Menasha

Waukesha West vs. Brookfield Central at Oconomowoc

Division 3

Rice Lake vs. Notre Dame at D.C. Everest

New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Whitefish Bay at Kettle Moraine

Division 4

St. Croix Central vs. Freedom at Merrill

Lodi vs. Martin Luther at Waukesha North

Division 5

Grantsburg vs. Amherst at Stanley-Boyd

Lake Country Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium at West Bend

Division 6

Regis vs. Iola-Scandinavia at Goerke Park, Stevens Point

Markesan vs. Fond du Lac Springs at Slinger

Division 7

Abbotsford vs. Bangor at Chippewa Falls

Black Hawk vs. Fall River at Middleton