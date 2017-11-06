King is questionable for tonight’s game with Detroit

Green Bay Packers rookie corner Kevin King was added to the teams injury report on Sunday with a back injury and is listed as questionable for tonight’s Monday Night contest at Lambeau Field.

King’s status for the game probably won’t be decided until about an hour before kickoff.

The Packers are expected to get safety Morgan Burnett back in their lineup. He’s missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury. That was expected to bring the Packers secondary back near full strength, but King’s latest injury could force the Packers coaching staff to do some more shuffling.

The Packers (4-3) will be trying to end a two-game losing streak. They’re in a little better shape from that standpoint than the Lions are. Detroit (3-4) is trying to put an end to a three-game slide. Both teams are trying to keep pace with the first place Vikings (6-2), who are on bye this week.

The Packers are 25-1 over the last 26 games against the Lions in Wisconsin. They’ll try to build on that tonight.

The Lions will likely try to stack the box to stop rookie running back Aaron Jones. Jones has rushed for 413 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. The Lions will likely try to force Packers quarterback Brett Hundley to beat them.

Hundley is making his second start but he and coach Mike McCarthy spent extra time working together during the teams bye week. Hundley will need to play better than he did two weeks ago against the Saints if he hopes to secure his first win against Matthew Stafford and the Lions tonight.