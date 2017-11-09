Marquette adds another Hauser on signing day

Steve Wojciechowski and the Marquette men’s basketball program landed the state’s top 2018 recruit in Stevens Point’s 6’8 forward Joey Hauser. It means Joey will join his older brother Sam on the Marquette roster starting next season.

Joey Hauser officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. He’s joined by Brendan Bailey from American Fork (Utah) High School. Bailey officially signed in 2016 but is on a two-year Mormon mission in Washington D.C.

Joey Hauser led Stevens Point to three straight WIAA Division 1 championships. He averaged 23.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game last season as a junior.

Joey’s brother Sam averaged 8.8 points a game as a freshman with the Golden Eagles last season.