Marquette cruises in opener

Marquette opened its final season at the Bradley Center with a 80-59 win over Mount St. Mary’s in men’s college basketball action.

Senior guard Andrew Rowsey finished with 23 points and five assists and junior guard Haanif Cheatham and Matt Heldt had 13 points each to lead the Golden Eagles.

Marquette ended the first half on a 22-7 run to lead at the break 48-27. The Golden Eagles then opened the second half with another 22-10 run, improving to 85-16 all-time in season openers.

Marquette led by as many as 37 points in winning their mainland game as part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Marquette returns to action Tuesday night against Purdue at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. That contest is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.