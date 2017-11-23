Marquette wraps up 3rd place at Maui Invitational

Andrew Rowsey poured in 30 points and Sam Hauser added 20 to lead five players in double figures as Marquette knocked off LSU 94-84 in the consolation game of the Maui Invitational.

Matt Heldt and Sacar Anim added 12 points each and Markus Howard finished with 10 points as Marquette improved to 3-2 with the win.

Hauser, after getting into early foul trouble in the loss to Wichita State a day earlier, started hot on Wednesday. Hauser had 14 of Marquette’s first 16 points, making his first five three pointers. Hauser had 18 of his 20 points in the first half.

Andrew Rowsey scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half and hit all 16 of his free throw attempts in the game.

Marquette returns to action on Monday night against Eastern Illinois at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.